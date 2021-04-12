Advertisement

“Waco Day in Austin” to be held virtually

Limited access to the Capitol grounds, lawmakers has prompted officials to make "Waco Day in...
Limited access to the Capitol grounds, lawmakers has prompted officials to make "Waco Day in Austin" virtual.(Matt Zdun)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce announced late last week that the biennial trip to Austin known as “Waco Day in Austin” would be held via Zoom this session.

On April 30th, local elected officials plan to update Central Texans on some of the major issues this session, as well as some of their goals for the remainder of the session.

It is free to attend; however, pre-registration is required. To register, click here.

In years past, “Waco Day in Austin” was an in-person event, complete with a bus ride from Waco down to Austin, lunch, and recognition of the Waco delegation by both the state House and Senate..

Limited access to the Capitol grounds and lawmakers themselves prompted the chamber to hold the day virtually this time around.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout between cars on Texas highway
Richard Hays may be driving a metallic green 2006 Honda Pilot with Texas license PBC8905.
Missing Texas man focus of CLEAR Alert
Nine Central Texas residents are among 35 people indicted in a federal methamphetamine...
Nine area residents among 35 indicted in meth trafficking investigation
100 acre fire in Bastrop county
Crews still battling 100-acre fire in Bastrop County
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the...
Medical marijuana could become more widely available in Texas

Latest News

100 acre fire in Bastrop county
Crews still battling 100-acre fire in Bastrop County
Veterans who feel they were unjustly discharged from the military now have a new chance to...
New review board offers discharged veterans final chance at appeal
Flight formation group soars over Temple
Flight formation group soars over Temple
Falcon Flight Formation Team soars over Temple on April 11, 2021.
Formation team flies over Temple skies