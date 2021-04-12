“Waco Day in Austin” to be held virtually

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce announced late last week that the biennial trip to Austin known as “Waco Day in Austin” would be held via Zoom this session.

On April 30th, local elected officials plan to update Central Texans on some of the major issues this session, as well as some of their goals for the remainder of the session.

It is free to attend; however, pre-registration is required. To register, click here.

In years past, “Waco Day in Austin” was an in-person event, complete with a bus ride from Waco down to Austin, lunch, and recognition of the Waco delegation by both the state House and Senate..

Limited access to the Capitol grounds and lawmakers themselves prompted the chamber to hold the day virtually this time around.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.