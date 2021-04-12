Waco: Retired police chief to head 100 Club Heart of Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Retired Waco police Chief Brent Stroman has been named executive director of the 100 Club Heart of Texas, which raises funds to assist families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Stroman succeeds Sandy Pechacek, who resigned at the end of 2020 to spend more time with family.

Storman, who was one of the club’s founders in 2012, was serving as interim director.

He retired as Waco’s police chief in 2016.

“We’ve built a great organization and have responded and served our police and fire in McLennan County when presented with a need,” he said.

