Advertisement

Waco: Retired police chief to head 100 Club Heart of Texas

Retired Waco police Chief Brent Stroman. (City of Waco photo/file)
Retired Waco police Chief Brent Stroman. (City of Waco photo/file)(KWTX)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Retired Waco police Chief Brent Stroman has been named executive director of the 100 Club Heart of Texas, which raises funds to assist families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Stroman succeeds Sandy Pechacek, who resigned at the end of 2020 to spend more time with family.

Storman, who was one of the club’s founders in 2012, was serving as interim director.

He retired as Waco’s police chief in 2016.

“We’ve built a great organization and have responded and served our police and fire in McLennan County when presented with a need,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Worth police are searching for several possible gang members who shot at each other from...
5 people shot, 1 killed after possible gang-related shootout on Texas highway
Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

Manteca, Calif., acting City Manager Lisa Blackmon will join Waco’s city staff as an assistant...
Waco: Assistant city manager hired
The Texas Rent Rent Relief Program has been slow to distribute payments, but housing advocates...
Billion-dollar Texas rental assistance program off to a bumpy start
New cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are trending down in Central Texas and one...
COVID-19: Local health officials encouraged by the trends
prom night for boy with autism
Prom night included a stop at the zoo for two local teens