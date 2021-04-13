Amid J&J vaccine pause, Texas reports bump in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(KWTX) - Amid a pause in the administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a bump in new COVID-19 cases and an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

DSHS Tuesday asked providers across the state to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports that six women who received the vaccine developed rare and severe blood clots.

“Providers that have or receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should continue to store it in the proper conditions,” DSHS said Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, DSHS reported more than 5,200 additional cases of the virus, more than 4,300 of them new, the first time the count of new cases statewide has exceeded 4,000 since mid-March.

Statewide hospitalizations, which had dipped to as low as 2,772 earlier this month, rose Tuesday to more than 3,000 for the first time since the end of March.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recommendation earlier Tuesday calling for a temporary halt to use of the vaccine.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety,” DSHS said in a press release Tuesday.

“People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”

The blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets, federal health officials said.

All six cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48 and symptoms developed within six to 13 days of vaccination.

“While no cases of blood clots have been reported in Texas, we are taking the reports of rare adverse effects seriously and are working to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines administered in our state continue to be safe and effective,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Tuesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District canceled Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and advised residents who had appointments for shots they will be contacted by text or email to reschedule.

Clinics Thursday through Saturday with the Moderna vaccine will continue as scheduled.

More than 6.8 million people have received the vaccine nationwide, and more than 500,000 doses have been administered in Texas including hundreds in Central Texas, and hundreds more doses are due to be shipped to local providers this week.

Vaccination of Baylor students on the school’s waitlist was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but because of the recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, appointments were canceled, university spokeswoman Lori Fogelman said.

“So far, 11% of our total campus community has been vaccinated, including 9% of students and 19% of employees,” she said.

The state received about 350,000 fewer doses of the vaccine this week because of unresolved issues at a manufacturing plant in Baltimore.

This week the regional DSHS office in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Baylor Student health Services is due to receive 1,000 doses and Executive Medical Services in Woodway is due to receive 100 doses.

Providers in 12 Central Texas counties KWTX contacted said they were no longer administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Scott Everett, an employee of Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy, in Bellmead said the pharmacy was notified Monday and immediately took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the shelf.

“We very strictly took the CDCs suggestions and got right with the program, isolating that vaccine.

“We’ve been really busy today calling a list of 1,200 customers who were scheduled to come in tomorrow (Wednesday) to get the J&J vaccine, but we had to contact them all, cancel that appointment and make another one for the Pfizer or Moderna shot.”

Everett said the pharmacy is scheduled to receive more of the J&J vaccine in coming days, but he said he wasn’t sure it would actually be delivered.

Last week 100-dose shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine went to dozens of area providers including H-E-B Pharmacy No. 39 in Belton; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10392 in Belton; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10730 in Harker Heights; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 581 in Killeen; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10711 in Killeen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11130 in Killeen; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado; Community Clinic at Santa Fe in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 182 in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 71 in Temple; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 06158 in Temple.

Metroplex Health System in Killeen was due to receive 400 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Bosque County, Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 92 in Clifton were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

In Coryell County, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 668 in Copperas Cove and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11237 in Copperas Cove, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 403 in Gatesville and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11724 in Gatesville were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Freestone County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield was due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 84 in Hamilton was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hill County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 036 in Whitney were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

In Leon County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 54 in Buffalo, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 26 in Jewett, and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 75 in Normangee were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Limestone County, Rettig Family Health in Groesbeck and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 476 in Mexia were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In McLennan County, Hewitt Drug in Hewitt was due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 68 in McGregor was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 90 in Robinson was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 423 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy no. 557 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 583 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 64 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 672 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04606 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04607 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 09648 in Woodway was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Milam County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 19 in Rockdale was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

In Navarro County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 77 in Corsicana and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 238 in Corsicana were each due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Robertson County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 13 in Hearne was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Wilson Drug in Hearne was due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In San Saba County, the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in San Saba was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NEW CASES, ADDITIONAL DEATHS

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,428,867 Tuesday after DSHS reported an additional 5,237 cases, 4,370 of them new, marking the first time since mid-March the daily count of new cases rose to more than 4,000.

Of the total, at least 64,307 cases were active Tuesday, 2,689,216 residents have recovered and 3,002 were hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 26 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 6% of all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

Another 104 cases of the virus were reported Tuesday in Central Texas, boosting the regional total to 76,585.

DSHS reported one additional death Tuesday in McLennan County.

As many as 1,639 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to DSHS data Tuesday, the regional death toll was 1,613 including 404 Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 420; 33 Bosque County residents; 85 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 105 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 463 McLennan County residents, 13 more than the local count of 450; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Tuesday was 5.89%, up from 5.58% Monday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 198,845 or 26.7% of residents 16 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose of vaccine, and 141,402 or 19% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide 9,415,753 or 42% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 5,831,374 or 26% are fully vaccinated, according to Department of State Health Services data.

In Bell County, 61,719 or 22.6% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 43,300 or 15.9% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 61,787 or 30.8% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 43,871 or 21.9% are fully vaccinated.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 35.7% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 25.9% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 18.1% have received one dose and 13.1% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 26.5% have received one dose and 18.2% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 22.2% have received one dose and 15.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 40.8% have received one dose and 32.1% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 31.1% have received one dose and 24.4% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 26.6% have received one dose and 18.5% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 28.6% have received one dose and 20.5% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 23.5% have received one dose and 16.8% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 30.6% have received one dose and 22.9% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 35.6% have received one dose and 26.8% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 36.6% have received one dose and 24.8% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 31% have received one dose and 23.3% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 23.6% have received one dose and 11.9% are fully vaccinated.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched a Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 49 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 21,788.

At least 303 cases were active Tuesday and 21,065 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,845 cases, an increase of 60.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

Local data shows 420 residents have died.

State data shows 404 deaths.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed 10 active cases and a total of 360 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed one active case involving a student and a total of 41 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 26 cases involving students and 14 cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,696 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 840 involving students and 856 involving staff.

Since March 9, KISD nurses have administered about 2,570 COVID-19 vaccine doses to district employees.

Starting on April 20, the district, in cooperation with the Bell County Health District and the Killeen Office of Emergency Management, will operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic for employees at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed five active cases across four campuses Tuesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 27 cases across six campuses, 14 of them at Belton High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 33 additional cases Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 26,439.

At least 165 cases were active Tuesday, 25,824 residents have recovered, and 24 were hospitalized, four of them on ventilators.

The health district reports 450 deaths.

Stata data showed 463, an increase of one.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 122 active cases Tuesday, 114 involving students, five involving staff members and three involving faculty. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,833 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 70 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed three active cases, and a cumulative total of 354 cases, 273 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases and 278 total cases involving students, 299 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed seven cases across six campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Tuesday at Isbill Junior High School.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,829 confirmed and 261 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed at least 6,918 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 85 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 15 cases across six campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

The district has partnered with Coryell Health to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students who are 16 and older as of April 20. The voluntary vaccination clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20 in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School. Students will receive the second dose of the vaccine about three weeks later.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Tuesday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 45 inmates were restricted; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; two cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where three inmates were restricted and three were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and two cases involving inmates and two cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 26 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,833 confirmed and 189 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed at least 2,002 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee and two involving inmates at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,101 confirmed and 612 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,609 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, at least 5,479 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,345 confirmed and 305 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,598 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,071 confirmed and 761 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,751 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 705 confirmed and 55 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 728 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Tuesday had 3,746 confirmed cases and 681 probable cases. At least 4,283 patients have recovered and 105 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases.

Lampasas County had 1,806 confirmed and 331 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,064 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,259 confirmed and 348 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,543 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,401 confirmed and 1,081 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,464 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data. Twelve cases were active and four patients were hospitalized Tuesday.

Mills County had 591 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 628 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,661 confirmed cases Tuesday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,011 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 536 confirmed cases Tuesday and 255 probable cases. At least 774 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported three cases involving employees and three involving inmates at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 27 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.