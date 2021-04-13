Be Remarkable: Volunteer rings bell of service literally and figuratively

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Whitney – where a Salvation Army volunteer has rang the bell of service – literally and figuratively – for years.

“She is extremely special, this is my right-hand person in this county – everybody that needs help comes to this woman – and she takes her personal time to do it – she works more than I do.”

Whitney Police Chief Chris Bentley’s office is right down the street from this week’s Daniel Stark & KWTX Be Remarkable Award winner.

But no one in Hill County ever has to go far to find Carol Westbrook’s impact.

“We could not do what we do without her. She supports our police departments, our fire departments and everybody in this county. We could not do what we do without her.”, Chief Christopher Bentley, Whitney Police Department

Carol also supports the Salvation Army, where she works every day, sometimes around the clock, trying to make the city of Whitney a better place.

The people of Whitney say during the holidays she rang the bell more than anyone else and works endless amounts of time on the toy drive. For her, it’s all second nature.

“I do it because I love helping those who are less fortunate.”, Carol Westbrook, Be Remarkable Award Recipient

Her nominator, Valarie Hunsacker couldn’t be here, but told us one of the ways Carol helps the less fortunate is by sometimes donating her own money to help them out.

“When they nominated you, they said, she even donates her own money.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark

So it’s fitting she was awarded with $500 by Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers as part of Be Remarkable.

Carol’s servant’s heart kept beating after the presentation when Danny asked her if she wanted to make a call for volunteers to the Hill County Salvation Army.

“Since you’re going to be on the news, you want to make a call for volunteers…

“Yes – we need volunteers for everything - we need people to man the phones – do grunt work and especially answer the phone.

If you’re a remarkable person like carol, maybe you want to give her a call at the Hill County Salvation Army.

Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others?

Nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/)