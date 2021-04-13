Advertisement

Blake Shelton reels in massive paddlefish in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma
Blake Shelton catches massive paddlefish in Oklahoma(Blake Shelton Twitter page)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - County music star and Ada native, Blake Shelton, recently reeled in a massive catch on Saturday.

Shelton’s twitter post shows the singer holding a monster paddlefish that he claims to have caught in Oklahoma.

Though he doesn’t specify exactly where the fish was caught, Shelton maintains a residence in his home state and encourages everyone to have their own fishing experience in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

Texas health officials Tuesday asked providers across the state to pause administration of the...
Texas providers asked to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Billion-dollar Texas rental assistance program off to a bumpy start
Texas Rent Relief Program Snags
Manteca, Calif., acting City Manager Lisa Blackmon will join Waco’s city staff as an assistant...
Waco: Assistant city manager hired
Retired Waco police Chief Brent Stroman. (City of Waco photo/file)
Waco: Retired police chief to head 100 Club Heart of Texas
The Texas Rent Rent Relief Program has been slow to distribute payments, but housing advocates...
Billion-dollar Texas rental assistance program off to a bumpy start