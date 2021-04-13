Childhood friends give glimpse of Scott Drew’s youth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Long before he brought the National Championship trophy to Waco and won back-to-back Big-12 Coach of the year awards, Scott Drew was playing coach on the playground.

Coach Drew’s childhood friend Scott Johnson says, “As kids he would try to corral us and give us plays to run. It just comes naturally. And we all did it!”

Coach Drew grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana from 1976 to 1988. While his Dad was coaching Bethel and IU South Bend, Scott and his brother Bryce were playing basketball in the driveway, or going to the nearby park with their neighbors.

Scott’s leadership was obvious at a young age in everything he did. In 8th Grade, his peers voted him “Greatest Leader” because he loved to take control.

Another one of Drew’s friends, Jeff Ceile explained, “He had a plan to get it done right. He was amazing that way.”

Along with that leadership, Coach Drew always had a strong desire to win, no matter how casual the sport or game was meant to be.

Ceile remembers, “He was intense. Nothing has changed.”

Another thing that hasn’t changed – Coach Drew’s friends love to watch him succeed.

Johnson says when he watches Baylor games, “I spend half of the time texting my dad and my brother, did you see it? When they pan in on him, I get all excited for no reason.”

Ceile adds, “It’s pretty crazy to see everything that he did come to fruition.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.