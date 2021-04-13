ERCOT again calls on residents to conserve power; cold front spurs higher-than-expected demand

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, which oversees most of the state’s electric grid, called on residents to conserve power Tuesday.

“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson said.

“Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”

“We would have to have some pretty severe things happen, like major plants going offline--more than one--in order to enter into load shed this evening,” Rickerson said.

Oncor, which provides power transmission and distribution, echoed the call for conservation, and advised customers to turn off unnecessary lights and equipment, turn thermostats up by two to three degrees, use fans, limit use of large appliances, close drapes during the late afternoon and schedule pool pumps to run early in the morning or overnight.

