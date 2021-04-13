Isolated Strong Storm Possible to the SE; Cooler with on/off rain chances for the rest of the week

There are two areas we are watching for showers/storms this afternoon and tonight. There is already some activity happening in the first area, out in west Texas. This doesn’t really affect our forecast until the overnight hours as the activity moves eastward into early Wednesday morning. The second area we are watching is really into the Brazos Valley along a line east of a Hearne to Athens. There is a cold front that has stalled out and helps to create a favorable environment for thunderstorm development this afternoon/evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns with any storms that fire up and get going. We do see coverage across Central Texas increase overnight - some storms could be marginally severe overnight and into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Lows tonight are in the upper 50s/low 60s and we will likely see one more day with 70s possible tomorrow - it will be cooler, in the upper 60s/low 70s. Soggy and cloudy Thursday leaves us cooler with highs in the 60s and we see a little more sunshine Friday afternoon and that will get us close to 70 degrees again.

We do see rain chances go down throughout the day tomorrow, with the afternoon looking mainly dry. we have another few waves of rain chances headed our way this week still -- rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Thursday keeps on/off rain chances throughout the day, and Thursday night into Friday actually brings highest chance for rain as a front starts to move our way once again.

The weekend isn’t totally clear with lingering rain chances so keep the umbrella handy for the next several days. Luckily, for most of the week we aren’t expecting severe storms with our rain chances. Morning over the weekend will be chilly - in the mid to upper 40s and afternoons will be cool - in the low to mid 60s.

