Advertisement

J.K. Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named...
Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children’s story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children’s works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
LIVE: Biden, lawmakers at tribute to slain Capitol Police officer
Texas health officials Tuesday asked providers across the state to pause administration of the...
Texas providers asked to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’