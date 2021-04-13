Mostly dry for the day today but rain chances hanging around through the weekend

A very slow moving cold front is finally creeping into Central Texas this morning and even though this front didn’t bring us the overnight rain we were anticipating, we’re still expecting multiple opportunities for rain over the coming days. The front will continue to sink through this morning and temperatures will likely bottom out in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s by mid-morning. With partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead today, afternoon temperatures will be cooler than yesterday with highs expected to range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. The coldest temperatures are expected west of Highway 281 with low-to-mid 70s near I-35. Upper 70s will be possible late today near I-45 where we’ll have our best chance for rain over the next 24 hours. Rain chances are capped at 10% all day long today but those chances will climb back up again overnight as the morning front returns as a stationary front. Rain chances will be between 20% and 30% after sunset but should climb to 50% after midnight. Scattered storms are possible during the late-evening and overnight hours potentially with up to half-dollar size hail, but the potential for severe thunderstorms overnight isn’t terribly high. We’re anticipating some rain to still be around Wednesday morning but most of that will dissipate by mid-morning. If you’re worried about rain on Baylor’s championship parade through downtown Waco, we’re not anticipating anything more than a 10% chance of a shower. Temperatures should be in the mid-70s as the parade gets going under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Although there will be a very low chance for an isolated shower, today's national championship parade should go off without a hitch! Temperatures should be in the mid-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. (KWTX)

After the overnight rain exits after sunrise Wednesday morning, we’re expecting another mostly dry and mostly cloudy day. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s should warm into the low 70s by the end of the day. We’ll have another chance for rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday when those odds go up to about 40%. Scattered overnight rain Wednesday should continue into the day Thursday and daytime rain chances will actually hover between 30% and 40% all Thursday long. More scattered rain should be around Thursday night but the highest potential for rain arrives on Friday as an upper-level system and a cold front move through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for highs Friday thanks to the scattered rain (with chances near 50%) in the forecast. Rain Friday should gradually come to a close Friday night but a 30% chance of rain sticks around Saturday and a 20% chance of rain hangs around Sunday. Although we’re anticipating scattered rain Wednesday night through Friday not, it will not rain continuously through that time frame and we will for sure have ample dry time. Temperatures will be cool behind Friday’s front as we fall into the 60s for highs Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine gradually returns next week and the extra sunshine will raise temperatures close to average in the upper 70s by mid-week next week. Unfortunately, we’re not anticipating drought-busting rain. Rainfall totals west of I-35 near a half-inch should climb to between an inch and and inch and a half near and east of I-35 through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.