National Championship Trophy in Waco for Baylor Celebration

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Tropy is in Waco early for Baylor’s Championship Celebration on April 13.

The NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) and the trophy represent nearly 5,000 coaches at all levels with the mission of furthering the best interests of the game of basketball and the players and coaches who participate in the sport.

The hand-blown trophy, which is cut and polished in Waterford, Ireland, is individually made and takes three months to create.

The trophy itself is three pieces: the crystal ball, crystal support and the base.

The trophy will be presented to the Baylor men’s basketball team Tuesday night after the parade.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.