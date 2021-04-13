Pandemic waivers of Texas vehicle title and registration requirements end this week

(CBSDFW.COM) — If your Texas car registration is expired you only have a few days to get it renewed without penalty and possible citation.

After Wednesday, April 14 police will start ticketing drivers who do not have a current registration sticker.

It was last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to waive certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to COVID-19.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) wants drivers to complete any overdue transactions.

There are three ways to renew your vehicle registration:

Online at TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov . Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

By Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.

In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector.

Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

