Advertisement

Pandemic waivers of Texas vehicle title and registration requirements end this week

Texas vehicle registration sticker
Texas vehicle registration sticker(TX Dept. of Motor Vehicles)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBSDFW.COM) — If your Texas car registration is expired you only have a few days to get it renewed without penalty and possible citation.

After Wednesday, April 14 police will start ticketing drivers who do not have a current registration sticker.

It was last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed an order to waive certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to COVID-19.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) wants drivers to complete any overdue transactions.

There are three ways to renew your vehicle registration:

  • Online at TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
  • By Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.
  • In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector.

Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

  • Initial vehicle registration
  • Vehicle registration renewal
  • Vehicle titling
  • Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards
  • 30-day temporary permits

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

Nelly performs on stage at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday,...
Waco: Rapper Nelly performing at The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill
On March 14, Marvin Scott III was arrested in Allen, Texas nearly 15 miles from where he lived...
Marvin Scott III died in Texas police custody. His family will protest until the officers involved are arrested.
One person is dead after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Abbott offered thoughts, prayers, state resources to Bryan shooting victims during hospital visit
Texas health officials Tuesday asked providers across the state to pause administration of the...
Texas providers asked to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine