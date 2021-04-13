Advertisement

Stocks close mixed as regulators seek pause in J&J vaccine

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from a handful of Big Tech companies were tempered by weakness elsewhere in the market.

Treasury yields fell, which hurt banks but helped tech companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, notching another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.1%.

Among major tech stocks, Apple gained 2.4%.

Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%.

