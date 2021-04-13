Advertisement

Stocks end slightly below latest record highs as tech slips

tocks ended Monday just below the latest record highs they hit last week. (File)
tocks ended Monday just below the latest record highs they hit last week. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks ended Monday just below the latest record highs they hit last week as technology companies slipped.

The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.4%.

Investors are continuing to focus on the economic recovery as well as concerns about inflation and rising bond yields.

Big banks will be in focus as several of them report their latest quarterly earnings in the middle of the week.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report on Wednesday, while Bank of America and Citigroup report on Thursday.

Nuance Communications soared after Microsoft agreed to buy the speech technology company.

