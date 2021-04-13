Texas providers asked to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday asked providers across the state to pause administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports that six women who received the vaccine developed rare and severe blood clots.

“Providers that have or receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should continue to store it in the proper conditions,” DSHS said Tuesday.

“Providers should report all adverse events following any vaccination to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System at vaers.hhs.gov.”

More than 6.8 million people have received the vaccine nationwide, and more than 500,000 doses have been administered in Texas including hundreds in Central Texas, and hundreds more doses are due to be shipped to local providers this week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recommendation earlier Tuesday calling for a temporary halt to use of the vaccine.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety,” DSHS said in a press release Tuesday.

“People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”

The blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets, federal health officials said.

All six cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 48 and symptoms developed within six to 13 days of vaccination.

This week the regional DSHS office in Temple is due to receive 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Baylor Student health Services is due to receive 1,000 doses and Executive Medical Services in Woodway is due to receive 100 doses.

The state received about 350,000 fewer doses of the vaccine this week because of unresolved issues at a manufacturing plant in Baltimore.

Last week 100-dose shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine went to dozens of area providers including H-E-B Pharmacy No. 39 in Belton; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10392 in Belton; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 381 in Harker Heights; Seton Medical Center Harker Heights; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10730 in Harker Heights; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 581 in Killeen; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 721 in Killeen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 10711 in Killeen; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11130 in Killeen; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 69 in Salado; Community Clinic at Santa Fe in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 182 in Temple; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 71 in Temple; Walgreens Pharmacy No. 06158 in Temple.

Metroplex Health System in Killeen was due to receive 400 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Bosque County, Albrecht’s Pharmacy in Clifton and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 92 in Clifton were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

In Coryell County, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 668 in Copperas Cove and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11237 in Copperas Cove, H-E-B Pharmacy No. 403 in Gatesville and Walgreens Pharmacy No. 11724 in Gatesville were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Freestone County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 10 in Fairfield was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield was due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hamilton County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 84 in Hamilton was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Hill County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 53 in Hillsboro and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 036 in Whitney wer each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

In Leon County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 54 in Buffalo, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 26 in Jewett, and Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 75 in Normangee wer each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Limestone County, Rettig Family Health in Groesbeck and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 476 in Mexia were each due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In McLennan County, Hewitt Drug in Hewitt was due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 63 in Lorena was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 68 in McGregor was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 90 in Robinson was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 423 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy no. 557 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 583 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 64 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; H-E-B Pharmacy No. 672 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04606 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 04607 in Waco was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Walgreen’s Pharmacy No. 09648 in Woodway was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Milam County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 19 in Rockdale was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

In Navarro County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 77 in Corsicana and H-E-B Pharmacy No. 238 in Corsicana were each due to receive 100 does of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Robertson County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy No. 13 in Hearne was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Wilson Drug in Hearne was due to receive 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In San Saba County, the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in San Saba was due to receive 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

