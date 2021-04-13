The pandemic produced an educational deficit; overcoming it will take money, local economist says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas schools faced challenges even before the pandemic, and a year after the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, those challenges are more daunting than ever.

“Many districts had massive infrastructure deficiencies, while others struggled to keep pace with explosive growth,” said Dr. M. Ray Perryman, principal at Waco’s Perryman Group.

As if that weren’t enough, Texas ranked 41st nationally in spending per student, he said.

About 88-percent of students were economically disadvantaged, Perryman’s numbers show.

“Show us the money. The kids of Texas deserve it, and the fortunes of Texas demand it,” Perryman said.

The original CARES Act provided substantial funding to support schools in these efforts and while some of the funds that were sent Texas ended up in local districts, the Texas State Comptroller has acknowledged that much of the money was used to offset other outlays, Perryman said.

In other words, those funds supplanted, rather than supplemented, existing public-school resources, Perryman says.

He said the two recent stimulus measures both acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and provided extensive payments to aid in restoring the education system.

“Texas is receiving about $17.9 billion in total, about 90-percent of which is expected to go to local schools,” Perryman said.

“Many states have already distributed the funds, and institutions around the country are rapidly implementing innovative initiatives to address their unique needs, but flexibility is essential.”

The federal programs allow the money to be spent over three years, a practical recognition of the effort required to fully address the enormity of the task at hand.

“As of the time that I am writing, Texas is well into the biennial budget cycle, but has not yet released the funds or even created a mechanism to assure that they will be provided without any diversions.” Perryman said.

“The needs of areas across the vast and diverse expanse that is Texas vary markedly, and districts need the resources expeditiously to sustain the rebuilding and enhancements that must occur.”

Recent studies estimate the learning loss over the past year to be five to nine months on average, with more than 10-percent of students completely disengaged.

“These losses came despite Herculean efforts by districts and heroic professionals throughout the state to respond quickly and to cope with a rapidly unfolding crisis never before imagined,” said Perryman.

“Overcoming this massive deficit and building the workforce that is absolutely essential to future prosperity and competitiveness requires urgent and immediate action.

“It also requires money - for extended days and hours, teacher training, technology, broadband, tutoring, outreach, equipment, ventilation, materials, revamping spaces, personnel, interventions, supplemental learning opportunities, and even nutrition for a substantial portion of students and their families, an absolutely essential ingredient for success.”

