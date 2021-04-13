Waco: Rapper Nelly performing at The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Grammy award-winning and chart topping rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform at The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill on Friday, May 7.

The venue is located at 511 South 8th Street in Downtown Waco.

General admission tickets for the performance cost $83. If you wait until the day of the performance to buy a ticket, it will cost $93.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Nelly is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m.

Nelly rose to fame in 2000 with his debut album Country Grammar, which has sold more than eight million copies in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

His sophomore album Nellyville produced two number one hits.

