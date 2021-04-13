Advertisement

Waco: Rapper Nelly performing at The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill

Nelly performs on stage at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday,...
Nelly performs on stage at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)(John Shearer | John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Grammy award-winning and chart topping rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform at The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill on Friday, May 7.

The venue is located at 511 South 8th Street in Downtown Waco.

General admission tickets for the performance cost $83. If you wait until the day of the performance to buy a ticket, it will cost $93.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Nelly is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m.

Nelly rose to fame in 2000 with his debut album Country Grammar, which has sold more than eight million copies in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

His sophomore album Nellyville produced two number one hits.

Tickets available NOW!! https://www.stubwire.com/event/nelly/thebackyard/waco/23602/ Share and be there!!

Posted by The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

Texas vehicle registration sticker
Pandemic waivers of Texas vehicle title and registration requirements end this week
On March 14, Marvin Scott III was arrested in Allen, Texas nearly 15 miles from where he lived...
Marvin Scott III died in Texas police custody. His family will protest until the officers involved are arrested.
Texas health officials Tuesday asked providers across the state to pause administration of the...
Texas providers asked to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Billion-dollar Texas rental assistance program off to a bumpy start
Texas Rent Relief Program Snags