Another mostly dry day but much better chances for rain arriving starting Thursday

The rain chances have been in the forecast all week long across Central Texas but we really haven’t seen the rain come to fruition just yet. That’s likely to change as we get deeper into the work week thanks to a disturbance moving through Thursday and a cold front moving through Friday. As far as what happens before those systems move through, we’re expecting much of the same today and tonight; rain chances are in the forecast, but not everyone will see rain and the day time hours should be dry. Overnight showers and storms east of I-35 will continue to hang around through about 9 AM before exiting to the northeast. After the morning rain exits, nearly the entire area is expected to remain rain-free during the day. Morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s west of Highway 281 to the low 70s near I-45 will warm into the 70s late today. Today’s coldest temperatures should be west of Highway 281, the warmest temperatures will be near I-45, and the I-35 corridor will be sandwiched in the middle with late-day temperatures expected to reach the mid-70s. Skies will stay partly-to-mostly cloudy all day long (with the best potential for some sunshine late-morning through the early afternoon) but we’ll only have a 10% chance of a shower through 4 PM. After 4 PM, a few scattered showers or storms may move in from the west. The late afternoon rain should stay west of I-35 but scattered showers and storms will be possible area wide after sunset. The best overnight rain potential will be from roughly 10 PM to 3 AM as scattered showers move through. Not everyone will see rain since the overnight chances are between 30% and 40%. Thankfully, severe storms are unlikely this afternoon and aren’t expected after 10 PM.

Whatever overnight rain is around should exit the area before sunrise on Thursday and we should begin the day dry with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Widespread cloudiness with some sunshine will again be possible but don’t expect to see much sunshine at all since our next disturbance should swing through around midday. The disturbance is expected to kick off a few scattered showers and storms west of Highway 281 after 10 AM with the potential for scattered showers and storms gradually moving across the rest of the area during the afternoon. Thursday’s rain chances are near 50% and while it looks like most everyone will see at least a bit of rain, there likely will only be a few steadier pockets of rain. Afternoon showers and likely non-severe storms (only with a threat of small hail and gusty winds) should continue to be scattered around the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Just like with the afternoon rain chances, Thursday’s evening and overnight rain potential is near 50% and some locations may miss out on rain entirely. Morning rain chances Friday near 30% climb to 60% in the afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. We’re once again not really anticipating severe weather outside of a stray strong storm, but if high temperatures climb higher than the forecast of 73°, the severe weather potential Friday afternoon could increase a bit. Rain chances with the front’s arrival are near 60% but should quickly drop during the evening as the front pushes through. Noticeably cooler air will push in behind Friday’s front and it’ll be a cool weekend. Under mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures Saturday will likely only reach the mid-60s. A bit more sunshine Sunday should boost highs slightly into the mid-to-upper 60s. Rain is out of the forecast this weekend outside of a 20% chance of rain Saturday.

