Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with university and national championship logos after a comment during a live interview by Ted Teague, the general manager of Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, triggered a social media storm.

The vehicle, which was part of the procession during the parade Tuesday evening honoring the Baylor basketball team for winning the first national championship in program history, was presented to Drew during the celebration.

“We have spoken with Ted Teague regarding the comments made last night,” Drew and Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said in a post Wednesday.

“His remarks don’t align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs.”

“We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driven in the parade on Tuesday. As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community.”

Teague apologized in a letter Wednesday about the comment, which he made while talking about how he thought the vehicle might help Drew in recruiting.

“I recently did a live interview and sadly misspoke using the word ‘hood’ in reference to neighborhood. As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word,” he said.

“I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies.”

Full text of Ted Teague’s letter

“A letter from our General Manager, Ted Teague...

I recently did a live interview and sadly misspoke using the word “hood” in reference to neighborhood. As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word. I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies. I ask for your forgiveness and for the opportunity to seek redemption. It is my mission to right this wrong if at all possible.

We have a wonderfully diverse team of people here within our business. Many of our team members have been with us for many years. These amazing folks, come from all walks of life, cultures and ethnicities, They are the heartbeat of who we are, and they lead us to our successes. I value and respect each of them for what they bring to our business. My words have caused them great pain, grief and heartache. I spoke with our team this morning and apologized to them directly. Further, I have asked them to seek me out if they would prefer to chat one on one about their concerns. I welcome the opportunity to do better for our team.

12 years ago I moved into our Waco community and joined this great company. Our philosophy is to be consistently proactive within our communities and practice inclusion and fairness for all. We work diligently to provide support to many youth programs, local civic organizations, and much more. We cherish our community involvement throughout the Waco area, and beyond. We will continue to actively engage with you, support you and stand together to make things better each day. I humbly apologize and ask for your forgiveness as we continue our mission of community.

We train regularly here at the dealership. Sales and service, product knowledge, consumer protection and safety, are just a few of the many things we do to become better for you. Today, I am seeking out sensitivity and diversity training for myself and our team. It is important that I take the lead here and work to grow and do better for my family, our community and our team.

In closing, I once again offer my sincerest apologies for my actions. I know that I have failed you and ask for your forgiveness. I will work diligently to regain your trust and earn your respect.

Most Sincerely,

Ted Teague

General Manager

Allen Samuels DCJR”

