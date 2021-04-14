Baylor’s Matthew Mayer declares for NBA draft

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University Guard/Forward Matthew Mayer on Wednesday announced he is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.

The announcement comes on the heels of Baylor’s stunning performance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, capturing the national championship.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft while maintaining eligibility,” Mayer said in an Instagram post.

The Austin native, a junior, still has one more year of eligibility left.

