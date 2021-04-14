Advertisement

Big Spring father charged with murder in death of 4-month-old child

Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.
Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22.(Big Spring Police Department)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has been arrested following the death of his 4-month-old child.

Jose Luis Varga Cruz, 22, has been charged with Capital Murder.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to Scenic Mountain Medical Center on Tuesday night for an unattended death of a 4-month-old boy. The child’s father was identified as Cruz.

Police learned that Cruz had taken the child to SMMC and told hospital staff that they had fallen off the bed and hit their head.

Cruz was taken in for questioning, where police say he confessed to murdering his child. He was then charged and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

