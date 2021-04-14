Advertisement

Central Texas investigators look for new leads in woman’s 1992 disappearance

Melissa Theresa Cherry was 25 when she disappeared.
Melissa Theresa Cherry was 25 when she disappeared.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County investigators are looking for new leads in the 1992 disappearance of Melissa Theresa Cherry, who was then 25.

Cherry was last seen on Fort Hood on Oct. 10, 1992.

Foul play is suspected.

Cherry, who was 5-foot-6 and weighed about 143 pounds at the time of her disappearance, has a scar in the scalp area of her forehead and a gap between her front teeth.

She wore glasses.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a red skirt with red suspenders.

Bell County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.

Tips may be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
Texas lawmakers will consider a permitless carry bill on Thursday.
Permitless firearm carry bills take center stage in Austin
Texas schools faced challenges even before the pandemic, and a year after the start of the...
The pandemic produced an educational deficit; overcoming it will take money, local economist says
ERCOT, which manages most of the Texas electric grid, called on residents to conserve power...
ERCOT again calls on residents to conserve power; cold front spurs higher-than-expected demand