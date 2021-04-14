Central Texas investigators look for new leads in woman’s 1992 disappearance

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County investigators are looking for new leads in the 1992 disappearance of Melissa Theresa Cherry, who was then 25.

Cherry was last seen on Fort Hood on Oct. 10, 1992.

Foul play is suspected.

Cherry, who was 5-foot-6 and weighed about 143 pounds at the time of her disappearance, has a scar in the scalp area of her forehead and a gap between her front teeth.

She wore glasses.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a red skirt with red suspenders.

Bell County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.

Tips may be submitted online.

