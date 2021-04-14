Central Texas man charged with prostitution of a minor, distribution of child porn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Jose Guerrero, 57, was in custody Wednesday charged with prostitution of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

McLennan County deputies arrested Guerrero Tuesday at his place of employment, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.

The Belton Police Department contacted McLennan County Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Unit investigators in late March for help in investigating a case in which a man “contacted another person and offered to pay money in exchange for having sexual relations with a child” and also sent child pornography, the press release said.

