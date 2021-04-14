Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Temple tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she falsified the tax returns of clients, one of whom was an undercover IRS agent.

Rossalynn Thomas, who operated TaxPros, is accused of falsifying clients’ tax returns between November 2014 through January 2017, by claiming, among other things, false business income and education credits to generate refunds, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday in a press release.

And, the Justice Department says, “Thomas allegedly prepared a tax return for the IRS agent that falsely claimed charitable contributions and unreimbursed business expenses.”

If convicted, Thomas could be sentenced to as much as three years in prison on each of the 11 counts.

