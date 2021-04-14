Advertisement

Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns

A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she falsified the tax returns of clients, one of whom was an undercover IRS agent. (File)(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Temple tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she falsified the tax returns of clients, one of whom was an undercover IRS agent.

Rossalynn Thomas, who operated TaxPros, is accused of falsifying clients’ tax returns between November 2014 through January 2017, by claiming, among other things, false business income and education credits to generate refunds, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday in a press release.

And, the Justice Department says, “Thomas allegedly prepared a tax return for the IRS agent that falsely claimed charitable contributions and unreimbursed business expenses.”

If convicted, Thomas could be sentenced to as much as three years in prison on each of the 11 counts.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

Texas lawmakers will consider a permitless carry bill on Thursday.
Permitless firearm carry bills take center stage in Austin
Texas schools faced challenges even before the pandemic, and a year after the start of the...
The pandemic produced an educational deficit; overcoming it will take money, local economist says
ERCOT, which manages most of the Texas electric grid, called on residents to conserve power...
ERCOT again calls on residents to conserve power; cold front spurs higher-than-expected demand
Latoshia Evette White, 44, of Tyler, agreed to a plea deal in the theft of the classic car.
Texas woman agrees to plea deal in theft of 1937 Packard convertible