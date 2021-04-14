Ex-Texas lieutenant governor arrested after alleged assault

DALLAS (AP) - Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is out of jail after being arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas.

Authorities say police arrested the 75-year-old Republican on Tuesday after officers responding to a disturbance call met a woman who said she was “physically assaulted.”

Jail records show Dewhurst was booked on a misdemeanor family violence charge and released on a $1,000 bond early Wednesday.

Dewhurst served 12 years as lieutenant governor before losing his bid for a fourth term in 2014.

