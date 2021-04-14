Fort Hood to unveil Vanessa Guillen Gate next week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood officials on Wednesday announced the post will unveil an access gate named in honor of Specialist Vanessa Guillén on Monday, April 19.

Officials said members of the Guillén Family were involved in the design process and will attend the ceremony.

Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, will preside over the ceremony.

The proposed site for the gate would lead to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area where Guillen served.

Following the ceremony, the Guillén Family will hold a news conference at the gate.

Guillen was last seen on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters. The keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into “a concrete-like substance and buried.” The remains were later confirmed to be Guillen’s.

A chilling federal affidavit states Spc. Aaron David Robinson beat Guillen with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Investigators claim Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecil Aguilar, helped him dispose of the remains. Aguilar is currently in custody awaiting trial.

Robinson allegedly shot himself in the head early in the morning on July 1, 2020 in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him. He died at the scene.

