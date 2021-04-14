Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city

AMARILLO, Texas (KWTX) – Four people are dead after two unrelated murder-suicides Tuesday in Amarillo.

Officers responding to a request for a welfare check found Lee Wayne Hunsucker, 80, and Nell Fife Hunsucker, 81 dead in the backyard of their home on Buffalo Trail.

Investigators determined Lee Hunsucker shot his wife to death and then shot himself, KFDA reported.

Officers who responded to another request for a welfare check Tuesday on Laguna Drive in Amarillo found Jason Wayne Abramson, 48, and Kathleen Heather Abramson dead inside their home.

Investigators determined Jason Abramson shot his wife and then himself, KFDA reported.

