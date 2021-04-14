Local students rock state science contest and head to nationals

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) -Four 7th grade science fair students from China Spring Middle school broke local district and regional science contest records.

All students from the district who competed at state placed and two students won first in their category at state, a team project won 2nd in their category at state and one student won honorable mention for best of the entire fair.

The students have now been invited to compete in an elite national competition for the top 30 projects across the country.

Each child has a board of their project, a video for digital interview and four pages selected from their science journals.

Congratulations to Madeleine Mack, Justin Huff, Raeleigh Stolle and Ariel Asare:

Madeline Mack 1st place in state

Justin Huff 1st place in state

Raeleigh Stolle and Ariel Asare 2nd place in state

Justin Huff won a blue ribbon best of entire state fair honorable mention, in a competition of all first place winners from the life science and physical science divisions.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.