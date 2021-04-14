Local trooper injured after mass shooting to be released from hospital

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A DPS trooper injured by a suspected mass shooting suspect is scheduled to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Zulch Fire Department, Trooper Tovar will be flying from Austin to the Madisonville Airport around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Tovar was injured April 8 trying to arrest Larry Bollin after the mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

Members of the community are being asked to welcome Trooper Tovar home by lining up along FM 1452 East near the Madisonville airport.

Tovar is scheduled to arrive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Civilians are not allowed at the airport.

Trooper Tovar has been with DPS since 2017, he is stationed in Madison County working for the Texas Highway Patrol in Madisonville.

The community has continued to support Trooper Tovar since the shooting last week. McKenzie’s BBQ will be donating a percentage of their profits to Tovar and his family on Friday, April 16.

Residents have also been contributing to a fund set up at area Prosperity Bank Branches.

