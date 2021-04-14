More than 90 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Central Texas, more than 2,400 statewide

(KWTX) – Ninety-six additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 76,681, while the Department of State Health Services reported 2,409 additional cases, 2,267 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,431,276.

Of the total, 64,552 cases were active Wednesday, about 200 more than on Tuesday, 2,692,110 residents have recovered, and 2,960 were hospitalized, 42 fewer than on Tuesday.

Sixty-eight more residents diagnosed with the virus have died, raising the statewide death toll to 48,341.

DSHS reported one additional death Wednesday in Bell County.

As many as 1,641 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to DSHS data Tuesday, the regional death toll was 1,614 including 405 Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 421; 33 Bosque County residents; 85 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 105 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 463 McLennan County residents, 13 more than the local count of 450; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 46 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 28 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 6% of all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Wednesday was 6.31%, up from 5.89% on Tuesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

VACCINATIONS

Two Central Texas counties are among 35 selected to participate in the seventh week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

State officials will work with local officials in Leon and Robertson counties either to set up a drive-thru vaccination site for older residents or to administer the vaccine directly to homebound seniors.

“We are working with our local partners every day to vaccinate more seniors and encourage more Texans to sign up for the vaccine,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Meanwhile vials of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will remain on the shelf after the members of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee decided Wednesday they need more time to evaluate data and risks and would not vote on a recommendation for at least a week.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recommendation Tuesday calling for a temporary halt to use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six woman ranging in age from 18 to 48 developed rare and severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Hundreds of doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents throughout Central Texas.

“People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” the Department of State Health Services said.

The blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets, federal health officials said.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District canceled Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and advised residents who had appointments for shots they will be contacted by text or email to reschedule.

Clinics Thursday through Saturday with the Moderna vaccine will continue as scheduled.

Vaccination of Baylor students on the school’s waitlist was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but because of the recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, appointments were canceled, university spokeswoman Lori Fogelman said.

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were allocated to providers around the state this week, although the state received a smaller shipment because of production issues at a plant in Baltimore tapped to manufacture the vaccine.

The regional DSHS office in Temple was due to receive 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Baylor Student health Services was due to receive 1,000 doses and Executive Medical Services in Woodway is due to receive 100 doses.

The state is allocating 14,700 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The region continues to trail the state in the percentage of residents 16 and older who’ve been vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 200,426 or 26.9% of residents 16 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose of vaccine, and 143,077 or 19.2% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide 9,563,133 or 42.3% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 5,962,723 or 26.6% are fully vaccinated, according to Department of State Health Services data.

In Bell County, 62,228 or 22.8% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 43,679 or 16% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 62,188 or 31% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 44,363 or 22.1% are fully vaccinated.

Data Wednesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 35.9% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 26.7% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 18.3% have received one dose and 13.4% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 26.9% have received one dose and 18.3% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 22.3% have received one dose and 15.6% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 41.2% have received one dose and 32.5% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 31.3% have received one dose and 24.6% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 26.8% have received one dose and 18.7% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 29.2% have received one dose and 21% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 23.6% have received one dose and 17% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 30.9% have received one dose and 23.3% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 35.9% have received one dose and 27.1% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 36.7% have received one dose and 25% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 31.4% have received one dose and 23.5% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 23.9% have received one dose and 12.2% are fully vaccinated.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched a Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported another death from the virus Wednesday, a Temple woman in her 80s, raising the county’s death toll to 421, according to local data.

DSHS reported 405 deaths in the county Wednesday, an increase of one.

The health district also reported 20 more cases of the virus, increasing the county’s total to 21,808.

At least 277 cases were active Wednesday and 21,110 residents have recovered.

State data, which include Fort Hood soldiers who live on post, showed 21,894 cases, an increase of 49.

Because of the generally flat trend in new cases, health district officials reduced the virus’ threat level to Level 4: Minimal, Controlled Transmission.

“Please do continue to exercise caution so that we do not give up the ground that we have managed to win against this virus as that is only too easy to do,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Wednesday.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Wednesday showed 10 active cases and a total of 360 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Wednesday showed one active case involving a student and a total of 41 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 24 cases involving students and 16 cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,703 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 843 involving students and 860 involving staff.

Since March 9, KISD nurses have administered about 2,570 COVID-19 vaccine doses to district employees.

Starting on April 20, the district, in cooperation with the Bell County Health District and the Killeen Office of Emergency Management, will operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic for employees at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across the campuses Wednesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 26 cases across five campuses, 14 of them at Belton High School.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 34 additional cases Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 26,473.

At least 193 cases were active Wednesday, 25,830 residents have recovered, and 28 were hospitalized, five of them on ventilators.

The virus has claimed 450 lives in the county, according to local data.

DSHS reports 463 deaths in the county.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 131 active cases Wednesday, 122 involving students, four involving staff members, three involving faculty and two involving contractors. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,843 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 66 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Wednesday showed four active cases, and a cumulative total of 355 cases, 274 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Wednesday showed four active cases across four campuses and 280 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed seven cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed one active case at Lorena Elementary Wednesday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Wednesday at Isbill Junior High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,839 confirmed and 261 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 6,923 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 85 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 15 cases across six campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

The district has partnered with Coryell Health to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students who are 16 and older as of April 20. The voluntary vaccination clinic is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20 in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School. Students will receive the second dose of the vaccine about three weeks later.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case at Gatesville Intermediate Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Wednesday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 45 inmates were restricted; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; two cases involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where three inmates were restricted and three were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and two cases involving inmates and two cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 26 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,831 confirmed and 190 probable cases Wednesday.

State data showed at least 2,002 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee and two involving inmates at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,105 confirmed and 613 probable cases Wednesday.

At least 2,613 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, at least 5,482 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,347 confirmed and 305 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,598 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,071 confirmed and 762 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 1,753 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 705 confirmed and 55 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 728 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Wednesday had 3,746 confirmed cases and 681 probable cases. At least 4,283 patients have recovered and 105 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Wednesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Wednesday showed no active cases.

Lampasas County had 1,806 confirmed and 331 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,066 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,260 confirmed and 348 probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,542 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,402 confirmed and 1,082 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,470 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data. Ten cases were active and three patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

Mills County had 591 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 628 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,662 confirmed cases Wednesday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,013 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 532 confirmed cases Wednesday and 255 probable cases. At least 774 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported three cases involving employees and three involving inmates at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 27 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

