Police respond to report of gunfire in neighborhood near local schools

HARKER HEIGHTS (KWTX) - Officers from several agencies responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday afternoon in a Harker Heights neighborhood near two local schools.

The incident happened in the area of East Robin Lane and Watson Lane, southeast of Harker Heights Elementary School and just southwest of Eastern Hills Middle School.

Police received a report of gunfire at around 1:30 p.m.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated, police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said.

There’s no threat to the public, he said.

A SWAT team arrived just before 3 p.m.

A neighbor confirmed shots were fired, but no further details were immediately available.

