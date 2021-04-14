Advertisement

Police respond to report of gunfire in neighborhood near local schools

Nearby residents evacuated
A neighbor confirmed shots were fired.
A neighbor confirmed shots were fired.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS (KWTX) - Officers from several agencies responded to a report of gunfire Wednesday afternoon in a Harker Heights neighborhood near two local schools.

The incident happened in the area of East Robin Lane and Watson Lane, southeast of Harker Heights Elementary School and just southwest of Eastern Hills Middle School.

Police received a report of gunfire at around 1:30 p.m.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated, police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said.

There’s no threat to the public, he said.

A SWAT team arrived just before 3 p.m.

A neighbor confirmed shots were fired, but no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
ERCOT, which manages most of the Texas electric grid, called on residents to conserve power...
ERCOT cancels call for power conservation after Texas grid averts emergency, says conditions ‘tight’ Wednesday
Nelly performs on stage at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday,...
Waco: Rapper Nelly performing at The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Amid a pause in the administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday,...
Amid J&J vaccine pause, Texas reports bump in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

Baylor Fans at parade
Baylor Fan Reaction
The main break caused extensive damage.
Water main break closes busy local intersection
Jose Guerrero, 57.
Central Texas man charged with prostitution of a minor, distribution of child porn
ERCOT, which manages most of the Texas electric grid, called on residents to conserve power...
ERCOT cancels call for power conservation after Texas grid averts emergency, says conditions ‘tight’ Wednesday