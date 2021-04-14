Rain chances are going up for the last two days of the work week

We have had rain chances in the forecast for most of the week, but very few of us have actually seen the rain... that will likely be changing for the last two days of the work week with increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mainly quiet, although we see a more widespread chance of some light rain overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures stay mild and only fall into the upper 50s/low 60s and a nice wave of rain is expected to move in tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT

Cloudy, mild with lows in the upper 50s/low 60s. Widespread sprinkles/light rain possible overnight and into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Thursday starts off cloudy and mainly rain free. Rain chances increase Thursday (60%) as a stronger disturbance passes overhead. Rain moves from west to east throughout the afternoon. Highs will be cooler Thursday with the clouds and rain, only in the mid to upper 60s. A few more showers and storms will be possible Friday (60%) as our next strong cold front is expected Friday night. Highs ahead of the front on Friday are expected to spike into the low 70s. Both mornings will be in the 40s.

WEEKEND

Friday night’s cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to start the weekend. Saturday will be stuck with afternoon highs stuck only into the low 60s and for Sunday we only warm a few more degrees in the mid and upper 60s. To start Saturday we may see a few lingering showers, but rain chances should taper off throughout the weekend. Overcast conditions will be with us for most of the weekend although we may see some sunshine here and there on Sunday.

