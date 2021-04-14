Resident arrested after shots fired as officers served warrant at home near 2 local schools

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Thursday identified the man arrested following a standoff that started after shots were fired as officers served an arrest warrant at a home near two schools in Harker Heights as Brandon Charles Kay, 40.

Kay surrendered peacefully following the hours-long standoff that started when officers tried to serve the felony warrant at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane just southeast of Harker Heights Elementary School and just southwest of Eastern Hills Middle School.

“As law enforcement officers attempted to execute the warrant, shots were fired. No injuries resulted in the shots being fired to either law enforcement or to the individual inside the residence,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday.

“The suspect barricaded himself in the residence and after negotiations the suspect surrendered without incident,” he said.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated during the standoff.

A SWAT team arrived just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas Rangers were also at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.