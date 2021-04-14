Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shoots man with knife in ‘crisis’

A Texas man whose family says had a history of mental illness was fatally shot by a deputy...
A Texas man whose family says had a history of mental illness was fatally shot by a deputy early Wednesday. (File)(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston area man whose family says had a history of mental illness was fatally shot by a deputy after authorities allege he threatened the officer with a knife.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Mike Lee says the deputy responded to the man’s home after his wife had called authorities around 1 a.m. Wednesday because he was in a mental health crisis.

Lee says the man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it.

Lee says the deputy shot the man after his stun gun had no effect on him.

Lee says the deputy had requested a mental health unit from the sheriff’s office, but it was busy with another call.

