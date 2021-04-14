Advertisement

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady won't seek re-election in 2022

Rep. Kevin Brady announces he won't seek re-election in 2022
Rep. Kevin Brady announces he won't seek re-election in 2022(Gray DC)
By Jillian Angeline
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Central Texas Congressman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) announced Wednesday morning he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

“This term, my 13th, will be my last,” he said in a Twitter announcement. “I set out to give my constituents the representation they deserve, the effectiveness they want and the economic freedom they need. I hope I delivered.”

Rep. Brady is currently the Republican chair for the House Ways and Means Committee.

“As you may not know, because House Republicans limit committee leadership to six years, I won’t be able to Chair the Ways & Means Committee in the next session when Republicans win back the House majority. Did that factor in? Honestly, some,” he said in an email statement.

Brady said he is proud of his work on redesigning the tax code and helping to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Brady was born in Rapid City, S.D., and served in the Texas state house of representatives for six years before being elected to represent Texans in the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. The congressman thanked his wife, Cathy, for her support.

