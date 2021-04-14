Advertisement

‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

FILE - Colton Underwood arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on...
FILE - Colton Underwood arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on July 11, 2019. Underwood, the former football tight end who found true love and new fame on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” has revealed that he is gay. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colton Underwood, the former football tight end who found fame on “The Bachelor” has revealed that he is gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016. Three years later, he won over Cassie Randolph on Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” a show centered on a single bachelor who is asked to select a wife from a pool of romantic interests. Underwood and Randolph never married.

Underwood said he finally got to a place where he could be honest with himself after 2020, the year that made people “look at themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives.”

Before headlining “The Bachelor,” Underwood appeared on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette” and season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” He has a book, titled “The First Time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
ERCOT, which manages most of the Texas electric grid, called on residents to conserve power...
ERCOT again calls on residents to conserve power; cold front spurs higher-than-expected demand
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Nelly performs on stage at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday,...
Waco: Rapper Nelly performing at The Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill
Amid a pause in the administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday,...
Amid J&J vaccine pause, Texas reports bump in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

Baylor Fans at parade
Baylor Fan Reaction
Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is out of jail after being arrested on a family violence...
Ex-Texas lieutenant governor arrested after alleged assault
Police responded to an unspecified threat Wednesday at Killeen High School. (File)
Threat against local high school ‘was not credible’
Miles Cunningham was last seen on Sunday.
Police ask for public’s help in search for missing teenager