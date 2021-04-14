Threat against local high school ‘was not credible’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police responded to an unspecified threat Wednesday at Killeen High School that was determined to be unfounded.

“Once again, the threat was not credible, and all students are safe,” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said.

“Our students must understand that we are serious about school safety and any students making or spreading false, unverified threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

