Vandal targets Baylor University campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A vandal or vandals targeted the Baylor University campus with satanic symbols Tuesday night.

The phrase “Baylor Rapes for god!” was spray-painted on a sign that reminds visitors the university is a smoke free campus.

A symbol that appears to be a pentagram, the number 666 and an inverted cross were spray-painted at the Grant Teaff Plaza near the law school on campus.

The Baylor Police Department is looking into the vandalism.

