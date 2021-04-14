Advertisement

Vandal targets Baylor University campus

Several symbols related to Satanism were spray-painted at the Baylor campus Tuesday night.
Several symbols related to Satanism were spray-painted at the Baylor campus Tuesday night.(Royden Ogletree KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A vandal or vandals targeted the Baylor University campus with satanic symbols Tuesday night.

The phrase “Baylor Rapes for god!” was spray-painted on a sign that reminds visitors the university is a smoke free campus.

A symbol that appears to be a pentagram, the number 666 and an inverted cross were spray-painted at the Grant Teaff Plaza near the law school on campus.

The Baylor Police Department is looking into the vandalism.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were searching on the ground and from the air Monday afternoon in a wooded area near...
Armed men who were focus of major search near local junior high remain at large
Police say a North Texas woman left two boys inside her car at a Walmart parking lot. One of...
Police: Texas woman left boys inside car; 9-year-old found gun, shot and killed older boy
Police took a 19-year-old into custody after the scare on Waco's ALICO Building.
Teenager arrested after scare atop ALICO Building
Police are investigating a shooting at an area athletic complex that left one teenager dead and...
Shooting at area athletic complex leaves one teen dead, second injured
Tony Evans, Jr., 17, was shot early Sunday at a hotel in the Dallas area.
Texas high school football standout shot to death at hotel

Latest News

Baylor Fans at parade
Baylor Fan Reaction
Melissa Theresa Cherry was 25 when she disappeared.
Central Texas investigators look for new leads in woman’s 1992 disappearance
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
Texas lawmakers will consider a permitless carry bill on Thursday.
Permitless firearm carry bills take center stage in Austin