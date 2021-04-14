Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help in search for missing teenager

Miles Cunningham was last seen on Sunday.
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday in the search for a missing teenager with a bipolar disorder.

Miles Cunningham, 19, was last seen on Sunday as he left his home after threatening to harm himself.

He was last seen in the 500 block of Dallas Street.

Police advised residents not to approach him if they see him, but instead to call 911.

