Waco: United Way executive director retires

United Way of Waco-McLennan County Executive Director Barbara Mosacchio is retiring.
United Way of Waco-McLennan County Executive Director Barbara Mosacchio is retiring.(United Way photo)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – United Way of Waco-McLennan County Executive Director Barbara Mosacchio is retiring after four years at the helm of the organization.

“The past four years under Barbara’s leadership have been truly transformational for our organization,” United Way officials said in a press release Wednesday.

Mosacchio succeeded longtime Executive Director Homer Trevino who retired in 2017 after four decades with United Way.

She was selected from a pool of nearly 100 candidates after a nationwide search.

Mosacchio served as president and CEO of Chicago Youth Centers for nearly five years and before that she headed the Atlanta Women’s Foundation and the YWCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

We bid farewell to Barbara Mosacchio as she moves into retirement. Join us in celebrating and thanking Barbara for her...

Posted by United Way of Waco-McLennan County on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

