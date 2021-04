KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A water main break closed a busy intersection Wednesday in Killeen.

The intersection of Trimmier Road and Central Texas Expressway may be closed “for and extended period of time,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials were urging motorists to avoid the area.

*** TRAFFIC ALERT *** Officers, City Streets, and TXDOT are all on scene at the intersection of TRIMMIER RD and CTE.... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.