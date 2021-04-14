Advertisement

White House: Jill Biden arrives for medical ‘procedure’

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.(Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were at a downtown office building Wednesday for the first lady to undergo a “common medical procedure.”

The White House announced late Tuesday that the president would accompany his wife, 69. No further details were released about her condition or the procedure.

The Bidens were scheduled to go to an outpatient center in downtown Washington, which the White House did not identify. Reporters traveling in the president’s motorcade saw the couple enter a building near the campus of George Washington University.

The White House said the Bidens would return to the White House afterward and “resume their normal schedule.”

The president was set to address the nation later on his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The first lady has no public events scheduled Wednesday. She plans a trip to Illinois on Monday.

