Woman dies in fall from moving vehicle

A 24-year-old woman suffered a fatal head injury Wednesday when she fell from a moving vehicle...
A 24-year-old woman suffered a fatal head injury Wednesday when she fell from a moving vehicle in Killeen. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 24-year-old woman suffered a fatal head injury when she fell from a moving vehicle at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive in Killeen.

Jessica Garcia was riding in the backseat of a Nissan SUV that was eastbound on Stefek Drive when she “apparently opened the door and exited the vehicle while in motion,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

“The driver of the vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road and was uninjured,” she said.

Efforts by paramedics to revive Garcia were unsuccessful.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1:45 p.m.

The death is under investigation.

