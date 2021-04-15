10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 4.17.21-4.18.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department is having a BBQ Cook Off Saturday complete with a cornhole and washer tournament, live music, and family-friendly fun along with cash prizes for the best cooks!

The housing market is hot in Central Texas right now – head over to the 2021 Parade of Homes all weekend long. Don’t miss your chance to tour some awesome, new homes in the Greater Waco area and/or throughout East Bell County.

Rising Above Equine Performance Horses and Boarding Facility in Salado is having a Spring Cowboy Market Days this weekend full with festivities this weekend! There will be food trucks, live music, horse and dog related demonstrations, educational seminars, and so much more!

There’s going to be a lot of fun Saturday in Kosse at the Spring Festival and Car Show. The festival is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with crafts, games, food plus the car show is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In celebration of the butterflies that stop in Central Texas each year, Monarch Fest 2021 is this Saturday morning at Monarch Park in Nolanville. The fun includes a color fun run, butterfly costume parade, and a whole lot more!

The Hippodrome Theater in Waco hosts Al Joslin, a multi-award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist this Saturday night. Tickets are for sale on their website.

Explore Central Texas Wineries & Breweries this weekend at the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail 2021 downtown Temple at the Santa Fe Plaza

Saturday afternoon, 3 Texans Winery in Temple will have Crawfish Boil Spring 2021 for just $5/person - Price includes all the fixins’.

Dine with some of the most beloved, cartoon movie characters on Saturday at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille in Corsicana. Lunch starts at 11:30 am.

The Real Texas Gun Show heads to Harker Heights this weekend after being in Waco last weekend. Buy, sell, or trade firearms at the Harker Heights Event Center all weekend. Next weekend the show makes a stop in Belton too!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

