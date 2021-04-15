Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Federal agents swarmed a house early Thursday on FM 2271 just north of the Miller Springs Nature Center on the edge of Lake Belton in Temple, stayed there for more than four hours, and then left.

The east lane of FM 2271 was closed and authorities were funneling traffic into the west lane of FM 2271 on both sides of the Lake Belton Dam.

The road crosses the dam.

A Temple police spokeswoman said local officers were assisting the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but provided no further detail.

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation” underway, but provided no further details.

“There is no immediate threat to the public,” she said.

Neighbors said the incident started at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities cleared out just before noon.

They said they heard what sounded like flash bangs.

