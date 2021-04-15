Advertisement

Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation” underway, but provided no further details.(Eric Franklin)
By Rosemond Crown and Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Federal agents swarmed a house early Thursday on FM 2271 just north of the Miller Springs Nature Center on the edge of Lake Belton in Temple, stayed there for more than four hours, and then left.

The east lane of FM 2271 was closed and authorities were funneling traffic into the west lane of FM 2271 on both sides of the Lake Belton Dam.

The road crosses the dam.

A Temple police spokeswoman said local officers were assisting the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but provided no further detail.

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation” underway, but provided no further details.

“There is no immediate threat to the public,” she said.

Neighbors said the incident started at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities cleared out just before noon.

They said they heard what sounded like flash bangs.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are dead after two murder-suicides on the same day in the same Texas city. (File)
Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Gunfire reported in neighborhood near 2 local schools as authorities serve an arrest warrant
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting

Latest News

A 50-year-old man whom a DPS trooper ran over early Thursday near the Texas Capitol died at the...
DPS trooper runs over man lying in the street near Texas Capitol
A 19-year-old woman was killed when a man who was backing out of a parking space lost control...
Man backing out of parking space loses control, kills 19-year-old and injures another
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting
DPS Trooper Juan Tovar welcomed home by law enforcement and community
DPS Trooper Juan Tovar welcomed home by law enforcement and community