Advertisement

Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron’s

In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate...
In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.(Source: AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will strip the name and instead honor the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

The change is expected to be finalized by August.

The former Atlanta Braves baseball player died in January at the age of 86.

He set an array of career hitting records while enduring racist threats.

The school had been named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are dead after two murder-suicides on the same day in the same Texas city. (File)
Four dead after 2 murder-suicides on same day in same Texas city
Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew won’t accept the gift of a Jeep decorated with...
Baylor coach returns vehicle donated by local dealership
Gunfire was reported Wednesday in a neighborhood near two local schools where authorities were...
Gunfire reported in neighborhood near 2 local schools as authorities serve an arrest warrant
A Central Texas tax preparer was named in an 11-count federal indictment Tuesday alleging she...
Central Texas tax preparer accused of filing false returns
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting

Latest News

FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee confirmed there was “an ongoing law enforcement operation”...
Federal agents swarm house near local nature center, then leave
LIVE: Watchdog testimony on Capitol riot
A 50-year-old man whom a DPS trooper ran over early Thursday near the Texas Capitol died at the...
DPS trooper runs over man lying in the street near Texas Capitol
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking