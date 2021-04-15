Basketball icon Michael Jordan to introduce Baylor’s Mulkey at hall of fame induction ceremony

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday announced NBA legend Michael Jordan - arguably the game’s greatest player - will introduce Baylor University Head Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey during her induction ceremony in mid-May.

Mulkey is the only person to win an NCAA national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

She led the Lady Bears to national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019.

Mulkey was among eight finalists announced on Feb. 14 including basketball legends Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Barbara Stevens and Rudy Tomjanovich.

The Naismith Class of 2020 was announced in April 2020, but the induction ceremony has been pushed back because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.