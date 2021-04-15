Advertisement

Baylor senior Mark Vital declares for the NBA Draft

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor senior Mark Vital declared for the NBA Draft. He posted on social media on Thursday night.

Vital was a fifth-year senior guard/forward from Lake Charles, La. He helped Baylor secure a national championship, as well as a Big 12 championship.

He is a three-time All-Big 12 honoree. He was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team three times.

Vital is a Baylor nation favorite. He goes by “The Villain” and is referred to as the “Glue Guy”.

