Baylor senior Mark Vital declares for the NBA Draft

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor senior Mark Vital declared for the NBA Draft. He posted on social media on Thursday night.

Thank You ! Villain Out 🎤 pic.twitter.com/idohSorYab — Mark Vital Jr. (@MarkVitalJr) April 15, 2021

Vital was a fifth-year senior guard/forward from Lake Charles, La. He helped Baylor secure a national championship, as well as a Big 12 championship.

He is a three-time All-Big 12 honoree. He was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team three times.

Vital is a Baylor nation favorite. He goes by “The Villain” and is referred to as the “Glue Guy”.

