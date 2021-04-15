Baylor senior Mark Vital declares for the NBA Draft
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor senior Mark Vital declared for the NBA Draft. He posted on social media on Thursday night.
Vital was a fifth-year senior guard/forward from Lake Charles, La. He helped Baylor secure a national championship, as well as a Big 12 championship.
He is a three-time All-Big 12 honoree. He was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team three times.
Vital is a Baylor nation favorite. He goes by “The Villain” and is referred to as the “Glue Guy”.
