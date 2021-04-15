Baylor Volleyball starts postseason run Thursday morning

OMAHA, NE (KWTX) - On the heals of the Men’s Basketball National Championship, the Baylor Volleyball team is set to begin a postseason run of it’s own.

12-seeded Baylor will play Pepperdine on Thursday, with the match scheduled for 11 AM.

Last season (2019), Baylor made a run all the way to the Final Four of the tournament.

The team looks different this time around, so players like Yossiana Pressley, the reigning National Player of the Year, will need to lead the way for the new players.

Coach Ryan McGuyre says, “Really, to go deep, there has to be a toughness. That’s what I hope our girls remember from last year. There has got to be a relentlessness. At some point you will be down and you will have to fight your way back. You’re going to be up in a set, you have to fight to the finish.”

Despite the lower seed, new faces, and unique circumstances of playing the tournament in a “bubble” in Nebraska, the team feels confident it can mirror last season’s success.

Sophomore Outside Hitter Lauren Harrison confidently told us, “I know we are capable. We have been training, working hard, and I feel like we have a strong connection off the court, which flows on the court. So, I believe we are more than capable of making the Final Four.”

The road back to the Final Four starts Thursday morning against Pepperdine.

The Waves took Baylor to 5 sets in February, and thought Baylor won, the team knows it will be a challenge again this time around.

Big-12 Conference Libero of the Year, Shanel Bramschreiber explains, “They are a good team. They’re feisty and they are not going to go down without a fight, so we have to come out ready tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.