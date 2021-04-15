Advertisement

Central Texas 3rd grader was ‘so so so so so so so so excited’ to return to the classroom

"I am so so so so so so so so excited to go back to school," the message on McKenzie Covert's...
“I am so so so so so so so so excited to go back to school,” the message on McKenzie Covert’s computer screen read on the last day she learned from home before returning to the classroom.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Midway ISD third grader McKenzie Covert, 9, had a joyful reunion with classmates as she returned to the classroom Monday at Woodway Elementary School for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKenzie, who’s in remission from leukemia, will attend class in person for the last six weeks of the spring term after learning from home for the past year because of the threat of the coronavirus.

“I like how I get to see all my friends and my teachers in person and playing with my friends at the pole and we get to play soccer,” McKenzie told KWTX.

McKenzie Covert underwent intensive treatment after the diagnosis.
McKenzie Covert underwent intensive treatment after the diagnosis.(Courtesy photo)

McKenzie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in September 2015, just shy of her fourth birthday.

She’s in remission now, after a long, hard fight.

McKenzie underwent two and a half years of intense treatment, which included IV chemo, spinal chemo, oral chemo, steroids, intravenous immune globulin treatments and many hospital stays.

She won’t officially be declared cancer-free until 2023, five years post-treatment.

McKenzie Covert with her brother, Sawyer.
McKenzie Covert with her brother, Sawyer.(Courtesy photo)

McKenzie returned to the classroom Monday along with her brother, Sawyer, a fifth grader at River Valley Intermediate school.

Their parents, Tiffany, a stay-at-home mom and substitute teacher and Jeff, a battalion chief with the Fort Worth Fire Department, made the decision to enroll the two in virtual classes at the beginning of the school year to better protect McKenzie.

“Back in the fall, we just didn’t know very much about coronavirus, so we wanted to make the decision that we felt was safest for our daughter’s health,” Tiffany said.

But Tiffany says now that vaccines are rolling out, the family felt better about the kids returning to class, even if for a short period of time.

They considered lots of factors, Tiffany says, like the fact Midway still requires masks, even after the statewide mandate was lifted.

They’re also happy that McKenzie’s virtual teacher is also her classroom teacher.

And above all, they felt like the isolation was taking on toll on their daughter’s mental health.

“One big reason is she is our social butterfly and the lack of peer interaction she’s had during the pandemic has really started to take a toll on her mental health,” Tiffany said.

“So, she needed to get back to the building to see her peers, to see her teachers face-to-face and just to lift her spirits.”

And it seemed to work.

McKenzie was all smiles when talking about her return to campus this week.

“It’s fun being there,” she said.

